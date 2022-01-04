Man held with fake currency

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested swindler with counterfeit Currency of Rs30,000 recovered from his possession, informed the police spokesman on Tuesday.

A vendor filed an application with Wah Cantt police that the accused Adnan bought fruits and gave fake notes.

The accused used to buy items by giving fake currency, an police official told that a case has been registered against him and started investigation.

SP Pothohar appreciated the police team for arresting swindler adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.

He said that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people.