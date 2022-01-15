Man held with fake currency

A man was arrested for selling fake currency in Green Town area here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was arrested for selling fake Currency in Green Town area here on Saturday.

SP Sadder Hassan Javed Bhatti constituted a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Yaqub and recovered millions of fake currency from him.

A case has been registered against the accused in Green Town police station and further investigation is underway.