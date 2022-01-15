UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Fake Currency

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Man held with fake currency

A man was arrested for selling fake currency in Green Town area here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was arrested for selling fake Currency in Green Town area here on Saturday.

SP Sadder Hassan Javed Bhatti constituted a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Yaqub and recovered millions of fake currency from him.

A case has been registered against the accused in Green Town police station and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man From Million

Recent Stories

DC visits BHUs, inspects corona vaccination

DC visits BHUs, inspects corona vaccination

40 seconds ago
 Lachi police foils arms smuggling bid

Lachi police foils arms smuggling bid

41 seconds ago
 Lifestyle Residency, G-13 apartments to be complet ..

Lifestyle Residency, G-13 apartments to be completed by December 2022

42 seconds ago
 Red-hot Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title

Red-hot Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title

44 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shares picture of blossomed ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shares picture of blossomed mustard field from Chakwal

4 minutes ago
 KP Mineral deptt seized trolley of illegal Limesto ..

KP Mineral deptt seized trolley of illegal Limestone from Havelian

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.