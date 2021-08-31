Man held with fake pesticides worth Rs 2.3 million

A joint team of agriculture department and police arrested a man and recovered alleged fake pesticides worth over Rs 2.3 million in a raid at a godown of Pir Bukhqri colony here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A joint team of agriculture department and police arrested a man and recovered alleged fake pesticides worth over Rs 2.3 million in a raid at a godown of Pir Bukhqri colony here on Tuesday.

Assistant director pest warning Shahid Hussain, agriculture officer Wali Muhammad, other officials besides police raided the godown and recovered the alleged fake pesticides along with labels that contained wrong information regarding importer, manufacturer, formulator, distributor, date of manufacture, date of expiry, batch number, registration number.

The accused Nadeem Mushtaq used to illegally formulate and pack the pesticides and market it in different parts of the country.

Samples have been collected and sent to laboratory for anlysis of the fake pesticides, officials said adding that first information report has also been got registered with Police Station Mumtazabad.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that the department was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against the fake pesticides dealers to save national agriculture and the farming community.