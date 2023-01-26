UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Fireworks Products In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Local police seized a huge quantity of fireworks products and arrested a man involved in the illegal business in a raid in the city on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Local police seized a huge quantity of fireworks products and arrested a man involved in the illegal business in a raid in the city on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that acting on information, SHO PS Delhi Gate Rao Muhammad Naveed leading a police team had conducted the raid and arrested the accused Sajid from the spot.

The police team also took the fireworks products in possession, registered a case against the accused, and started investigations, the spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan

