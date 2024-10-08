Man Held With Gun
Published October 08, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The police apprehended a man making a video with weapon on
the road.
The official source said the police held Muhammad Adil of 146/ML when he was making
the video at Kot Addu Road with a gun.
The police registered a case and recovered weapon from the accused.
