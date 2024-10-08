Man held with gun

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The police apprehended a man making a video with weapon on

the road.

The official source said the police held Muhammad Adil of 146/ML when he was making

the video at Kot Addu Road with a gun.

The police registered a case and recovered weapon from the accused.

The man was booked under the Punjab Ordinance Act.