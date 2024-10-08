Open Menu

Man Held With Gun

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Man held with gun

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The police apprehended a man making a video with weapon on

the road.

The official source said the police held Muhammad Adil of 146/ML when he was making

the video at Kot Addu Road with a gun.

The police registered a case and recovered weapon from the accused.

The man was booked under the Punjab Ordinance Act.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Man Kot Addu From Weapon

Recent Stories

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

2 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

15 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

15 hours ago
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

15 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

15 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

15 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

15 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

15 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan