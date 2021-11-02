UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 06:56 PM

Man held with Hashish

The local police arrested an alleged drug pusher in a raid in suburbs of the city and recovered narcotics from his possession on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The local police arrested an alleged drug pusher in a raid in suburbs of the city and recovered narcotics from his possession on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that SHO Alpa Zubair Ahmad, accompanying his team raided a place at Adda Nihalay Wala and arrested Sharif alias Makhan with over one kilogram of Hashish.

Case has been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q ..

Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

28 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurates ISARC 2021

28 minutes ago
 Russia registers 39,008 daily COVID-19 cases, reco ..

Russia registers 39,008 daily COVID-19 cases, record deaths

2 minutes ago
 CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terror ..

CM Blaochistan takes stern notice of recent terrorist incidents

2 minutes ago
 Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khid ..

Only vaccinated complainants heard at Revenue Khidmat Katchery

2 minutes ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated i ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day was celebrated in full swing at the Arts Counc ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.