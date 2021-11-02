Man held with Hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The local police arrested an alleged drug pusher in a raid in suburbs of the city and recovered narcotics from his possession on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that SHO Alpa Zubair Ahmad, accompanying his team raided a place at Adda Nihalay Wala and arrested Sharif alias Makhan with over one kilogram of Hashish.

Case has been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.