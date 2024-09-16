Man Held With Illicit Weapons
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC holds Revenue Darbar at New Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Rehmatul Lil Alamin & Khatamun Nabbiyyin conference held at Nawabsh1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat promises to address water, electricity issues2 minutes ago
-
Minister attends swearing-in of Daska Press Club2 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Eid Milad arrangements11 minutes ago
-
AFI holds dengue awareness walk11 minutes ago
-
Dera police finalize foolproof security plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW)11 minutes ago
-
CPO alongwith DC visits various areas in bid to purge Rawalpindi from encroachment11 minutes ago
-
District coordination committee reviews development projects11 minutes ago
-
Transport facilities for educational institutions reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with six bikes12 minutes ago
-
FCCI offices to remain closed on Tuesday12 minutes ago