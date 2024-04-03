Man held with kites

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Sialkot police, during a crackdown on kite mafia, arrested a man with kites and string rolls.

According to a police spokesperson, Hajipura police arrested one Zahid with 80 different sized kites and six string rolls and registered a case under the Kite Flying Act.

Police have sent the accused behind bars.