Man Held With Large Quantity Of Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Man held with large quantity of liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Madina Town police have arrested a liquor-trafficker and seized a rickshaw loaded with liquor bottles and cans at Dogar Chowk.

A spokesman said on Thursday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Babar Wazir Khan conducted a raid at Dogar Chowk and impounded a rickshaw loaded with 200 bottles and 300 cans of liquor.

The accused was identified as Haris alias Sunny, a resident of Mehndi Mohallah. However, his accomplice Afzal alias Affo and rickshaw driver Shahid managed to escape from the scene.

The police sent the accused behind the bars and registered a case.

