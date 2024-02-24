Open Menu

Man Held With Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Man held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman said that the Urban Area police conducted a raid and arrested Zafar and recovered 320 liters of liquor from him.

A case was registered against the accused.

