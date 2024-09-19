Man Held With Liquor
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested a man with liquor.
According to police, Civil Lines police, during a crackdown, detained Jamshed and recovered from him 188 bottles of liquor.
Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.
