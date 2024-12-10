Man Held With Liquor
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Balochni police claimed on Tuesday to have seized more than
2100 liter liquor from a mini truck and arrested an accused.
The police during a routine patrolling intercepted a mini truck (LES-15/1088)
near Asghar Abad and recovered 70 plastic cans filled with liquor.
The police
have arrested an accused identified as Muhammad Ateeq, resident of Ali Pur
Chattha from the spot.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the efforts of Balochni police
and directed the police officers to intensify crackdown against drug pushers
across the district.
