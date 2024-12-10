Man held with liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Balochni police claimed on Tuesday to have seized more than

2100 liter liquor from a mini truck and arrested an accused.

The police during a routine patrolling intercepted a mini truck (LES-15/1088)

near Asghar Abad and recovered 70 plastic cans filled with liquor.

The police

have arrested an accused identified as Muhammad Ateeq, resident of Ali Pur

Chattha from the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the efforts of Balochni police

and directed the police officers to intensify crackdown against drug pushers

across the district.