Man Held With Liquor In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:11 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered liquor and weapons from him.
A police spokesman said that the Satellite police conducted a raid in Chak 46-NB and arrested a drug-peddler Qurban Ali and recovered 1,540 bottles of liquor, a gun of 12-bore and a pistol of 30-bore from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.