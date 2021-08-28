UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Liquor In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:11 PM

Man held with liquor in sargodha

Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered liquor and weapons from him

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered liquor and weapons from him.

A police spokesman said that the Satellite police conducted a raid in Chak 46-NB and arrested a drug-peddler Qurban Ali and recovered 1,540 bottles of liquor, a gun of 12-bore and a pistol of 30-bore from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

