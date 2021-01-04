UrduPoint.com
Man Held With Liquor In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:18 PM

Man held with liquor in sialkot

CIA police claimed on Monday to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from his possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:CIA police claimed on Monday to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Incharge CIA Police Sialkot Inspector Khurrum Shahzad Cheema along with police team conducted search operation against drugs pushers and criminal elements and arrested Amjad Mehmood Dogar with liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused.

