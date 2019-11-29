Man held with narcotics at airport in Multan

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man with half kilogram of heroin at the Multan International Airport on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man with half kilogram of heroin at the Multan International Airport on Friday.

Muhammad Tahir of Khanewal was at the airport to leave for Doha by a flight QR-617 but was apprehended after 550grams of heroin recovered from his luggage during checking.

The ANF officials shifted the accused to circle office for further investigations.