Man Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Satellite town police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested drug peddler Danish and recovered 1.2 kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

