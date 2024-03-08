Man held with narcotics in Sargodha

Satellite town police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Satellite town police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested drug peddler Danish and recovered 1.2 kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.