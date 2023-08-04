Man held with narcotics, weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested four persons with narcotics and weapons.

According to a spokesperson, the police carried out operations in different areas of Sialkot district and detained Muhammad Rehman, Asad, Amir and Sunil Masih, and recovered from them 2.

60-kg hashish and weapons including two pistols, rifle and bullets.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.