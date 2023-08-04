Open Menu

Man Held With Narcotics, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Man held with narcotics, weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, arrested four persons with narcotics and weapons.

According to a spokesperson, the police carried out operations in different areas of Sialkot district and detained Muhammad Rehman, Asad, Amir and Sunil Masih, and recovered from them 2.

60-kg hashish and weapons including two pistols, rifle and bullets.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot Criminals From

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

11 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

38 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

49 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

53 minutes ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

56 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

59 minutes ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

2 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

2 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

2 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan