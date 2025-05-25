Open Menu

Man Held With Over 1kg Heroin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Man held with over 1kg heroin

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Sadar police arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogram heroin from his possession.

According to the police spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq.

SHO Sadar police station, Amir Nadeem Gujjar said that the police had raided and apprehended the suspect, identified as Imran Channar, from 48/M during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers and recovered 1060 gram heroin from his possession.

A case was registered against the accused and an interrogation launched.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Ali Bin Tariq said that the police was taking all possible measures to save citizens from the menace of drugs.

