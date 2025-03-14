Open Menu

Man Held With Over 2kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Muzaffargarh police have arrested a man and recovered 2.4 kilograms of hashish from him in an operation in Sinawan police area, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman said that notorious drug trafficker Bilal, residence of Mauza Thathi Hassan Ali, has been put in police lock-up. A case has been registered against him under section 9C and further investigations were ongoing.

APP/shn

