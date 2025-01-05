Man held with over one kg heroin

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.

According to a police spokesperson, City police raided and arrested Shoukat Baloch near Katcheri Morr and recovered over 1,120 grams of heroin from his possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz praised the team for their swift action and reiterated the department's commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes. Protecting our youth from the scourge of drugs is our top priority," he added.