Open Menu

Man Held With Over One Kg Heroin

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Man held with over one kg heroin

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.

According to a police spokesperson, City police raided and arrested Shoukat Baloch near Katcheri Morr and recovered over 1,120 grams of heroin from his possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz praised the team for their swift action and reiterated the department's commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes. Protecting our youth from the scourge of drugs is our top priority," he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

16 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

16 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

17 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

17 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

17 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

17 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

17 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

17 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan