SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man with an illegal pistol.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, Bhalwal Sadar police while acting on a tip-off raided and nabbed accused Arsal with a pistol.

Possessing an illegal weapon or it's exhibition is a crime, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said.