Man held with Rs 12,000 fake currency notes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Civil Lines police have arrested a man with fake Currency notes amounting to Rs 12,000, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He informed that on application of a citizen namely Akram ul Haq, a FIR was registered and accused Sajjad Jameel was held for giving fake currency notes to the applicant to purchase a mobile phone.

Police also recovered Rs 12,000 fake currency notes from the possession of the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue raids to net the lawbreakers.