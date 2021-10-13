UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Rs 12,000 Fake Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

Civil Lines police have arrested a man with fake currency notes amounting to Rs 12,000, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

He informed that on application of a citizen namely Akram ul Haq, a FIR was registered and accused Sajjad Jameel was held for giving fake currency notes to the applicant to purchase a mobile phone.

Police also recovered Rs 12,000 fake currency notes from the possession of the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue raids to net the lawbreakers.

