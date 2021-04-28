UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held With Rs84,000 Fake Currency Notes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:17 PM

Man held with Rs84,000 fake currency notes

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested a man with fake currency notes Rs 84,000, a police source informed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested a man with fake Currency notes Rs 84,000, a police source informed on Wednesday.

A team, constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Ata-ur-Rehman, under the supervision of Deputy Supretendent of Police (DSP) Hakim Khan, comprising, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Abbas and others held the suspect.

A case was registered against the accused at industrial area police station, identified as Muhammad Naeem, S/O Abdul Qayum, resident of Dara Bazar, District Kohat.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station CIA Man Kohat

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

7 minutes ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

7 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

58 seconds ago

UK PM denies wrongdoing in Downing Street flat mak ..

59 seconds ago

KPT hospital expansion plans to be revealed soon: ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.