Man held with stolen motorcycle in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested an alleged accused and recovered a stolen bike from his possession at Killi Khali Brewery area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, on the special directive of DIG Quetta Azfar Mahesar, SSP Operation Zuhaib Mohsin, SP Operation Qaidabad Division Asif Khan, the police team along with Police Station Industrial of SHO Ameen Jaffar in the supervision of DSP Pashtunabad Circle Khalil Ahmed Bugti conducted a successful raid and apprehended an alleged accused namely Lal Muhammad and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

The arrested accused was involved in different criminal cases as No. 7/2023 under Section 381A of Penal Code and Case No. 53/2023 under Section 381A of Penal Code.

Further investigation was underway.

The DSP Khalil Bugti said the police were taking action against those involved in criminal activities for the protection of people in the area.