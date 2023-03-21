UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Stolen Motorcycle In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Man held with stolen motorcycle in Quetta

Police arrested an alleged accused and recovered a stolen bike from his possession at Killi Khali Brewery area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested an alleged accused and recovered a stolen bike from his possession at Killi Khali Brewery area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, on the special directive of DIG Quetta Azfar Mahesar, SSP Operation Zuhaib Mohsin, SP Operation Qaidabad Division Asif Khan, the police team along with Police Station Industrial of SHO Ameen Jaffar in the supervision of DSP Pashtunabad Circle Khalil Ahmed Bugti conducted a successful raid and apprehended an alleged accused namely Lal Muhammad and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

The arrested accused was involved in different criminal cases as No. 7/2023 under Section 381A of Penal Code and Case No. 53/2023 under Section 381A of Penal Code.

Further investigation was underway.

The DSP Khalil Bugti said the police were taking action against those involved in criminal activities for the protection of people in the area.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Police Station Circle Criminals From

Recent Stories

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

22 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

33 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

33 minutes ago
 TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Gov ..

TikTok Trackers Found on Over 2 Dozen US State Government Websites - Reports

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.