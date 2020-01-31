Man held with twine spools, kites in Multan

Police on Friday arrested a man and recovered kites and spools of twine from his possession as a part of campaign against kite-flying to prevent unwanted fatal accidents

Police arrested Abdul Ghaffar and recovered 200 kites and many spools of twine in Kup police area.

It may be noted that Punjab government had banned kite-flying after many incidents of twine injuring or killing were reported.

People use twine laced with tiny shards of molten glass to make it sharp enough to cut the string of other kites.

However, many cases were reported wherein these twines slit throatsof pedestrians or bike riders including children.