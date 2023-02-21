Man held with weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered illegal weapons and bullets from his possession.

A team of PHP arrested Faisal Abbas and recovered a pistol 30 bore and 40 bullets from him.

A case was registered against the accused.

Reporting centers were also being established at Punjab Highway Patrolling posts across the province where citizens could registered crime report, missing report, domestic violence against women report,FIR copy, registration of tenant and registration of private employee,he added.