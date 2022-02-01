UrduPoint.com

Man Held With Weapons In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Kotwali police on Tuesday arrested a man with weapons from the premises of session courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Kotwali police on Tuesday arrested a man with weapons from the premises of session courts.

Police said that security staff spotted a suspected person in the premises of session courts and took him into custody.

During search, the police recovered weapons from the accused identified as Abdur Rauf.

The police locked him behind bars for further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

