Man, His Mother Killed Over Old Enmity In Chaman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:16 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead two persons including woman over an old enmity at Darwaza near Chaman Bypass area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Khuda-i-Dad along with his mother Bibi Aziza was on way to Afghanistan in a vehicle from Quetta when unknown gunmen assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, both died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the bodies were sent to their native town Afghanistan after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of attack is stated to be an old feud.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

