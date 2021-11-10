UrduPoint.com

Man, His Son Allegedly Killed Over Land Feud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Man, his son allegedly killed over land feud

A man and his son were allegedly killed over land dispute here at Basti Suhrani, in the premises of Karamdad Police Station on Wednesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A man and his son were allegedly killed over land dispute here at Basti Suhrani, in the premises of Karamdad Police Station on Wednesday.

According to Police sources, a citizen namely Haji Muhammad had purchased three Kanal land at Basti Suhrani.

However, another family, residing adjacent to the purchased land was not happy on the purchase of the land, and thus, was creating trouble for the purchasers.

The angry family allegedly attacked at Haji Muhammad and his son with wooden sticks, creating an issue of cutting of a tree. Resultantly, Haji Muhammad and his son Muhammad died. The alleged killers are identified as Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Nawaz, Rabnawaz and Muhammad Azam.

The police is investigating the incident. The heirs of the slain persons demanded of early arrest of the accused.

