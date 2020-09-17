UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man, His Son Arrested For Threatening, Harassing A Girl And Her Family On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

Man, his son arrested for threatening, harassing a girl and her family on social media

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan says that Prime Minister and Chief Minister directed to take strict action against anyone involved in the incident.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 17th, 2020) A man and his son had been arrested for threatening and harassing a girl and her family on social media, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that he informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the incident in presence of Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The PM and CM directed to take strict action against anyone involved in the incident.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference along with CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh and father of the victim in Lahore.

The minister also praised police, saying that the department performed well under the leadership of CCPO Lahore but warned that any incompetence and negligence by police officials would not be tolerated.

He also stated that in the past, PML-N used to support land mafia and drug dealers; however, now police would take strict action against mafia present in the province.

Earlier, a girl claimed in a social media post that a boy has been harassing and threatening her that he would kill and rape her and her family. The family had lodged an FIR against the suspect and a case against him is pending in the court for the last three years.

In a threatening video, the boy demonstrates a large cache of weapons in his room and says, “We are Baloch, we don’t break hearts, but we break bones.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Man FIR Post Family Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

European Parliament Supports Sanctions Against Luk ..

6 minutes ago

EU Parliament Qualifies Belarus' Opposition Counci ..

6 minutes ago

European Parliament Backs Tougher Sanctions on Rus ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to Record Video Message for UNGA by End of W ..

8 minutes ago

PCB terminates contract with HBL PSL’s internati ..

25 minutes ago

Govt committed to promote science and technology f ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.