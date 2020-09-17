Man, his son arrested for threatening, harassing a girl and her family on social media

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan says that Prime Minister and Chief Minister directed to take strict action against anyone involved in the incident.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 17th, 2020) A man and his son had been arrested for threatening and harassing a girl and her family on social media, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that he informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the incident in presence of Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The PM and CM directed to take strict action against anyone involved in the incident.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference along with CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh and father of the victim in Lahore.

The minister also praised police, saying that the department performed well under the leadership of CCPO Lahore but warned that any incompetence and negligence by police officials would not be tolerated.

He also stated that in the past, PML-N used to support land mafia and drug dealers; however, now police would take strict action against mafia present in the province.

Earlier, a girl claimed in a social media post that a boy has been harassing and threatening her that he would kill and rape her and her family. The family had lodged an FIR against the suspect and a case against him is pending in the court for the last three years.

In a threatening video, the boy demonstrates a large cache of weapons in his room and says, “We are Baloch, we don’t break hearts, but we break bones.