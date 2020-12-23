Man hit to death

KASUR, Dec 23(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A man was hit to death by a vehicle while crossing a road in Hala village near Pattoki on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Yousaf (55) resident of Hala village was crossing a road near Pattoki when a pickup (LEF-6639) hit him.

He died on the spot. The pickup driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle there.

On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattoki. The police have impounded the vehicle and started investigation.