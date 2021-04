(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :-:A man was killed when a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle on Daska Road, Sambrial, on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 40-year unidentified motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a dumper. The driver was caught by locals and handed over to the police.