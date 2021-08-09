Man Hit To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:10 PM
KASUR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was hit to death by a car, in the area of Phool Nagar on Monday.
Police said that Muhammad Din (55) was crossing the road near village Nathay Khalsa Adda on Multan Road when a rashly driven car knocked him down. He died on the spot.
On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Chunian.
Police were investigating.