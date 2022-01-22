UrduPoint.com

Man Hit To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Man hit to death

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a tractor-trolley, in the area of Phoolnagar here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 said that 13-year-old Tanveer, son of Bashir was crossing the road near Jambar Mor Phoolnagar when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot while the driver fled.

Reportedly, Rescue-1122 team reached the incident site and shifted the body to a local hospital.

Police launched investigation.

