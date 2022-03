(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a car, in the limits of Chakuk police station here on Sunday.

Police said that Tariq, resident of chak 5-JD Shahdad was walking on roadside when a rashly driven car coming from behind hit him near Lahoriyan Morh. He died on the spot.

Car driver fled the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.