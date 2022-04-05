Man Hit To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 05:44 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a bus, in the limits of Khushab police station on Tuesday.
According to police, Abdul Rehman (52) was crossing Sargodha-Mianwali road when a recklessly driven bus hit him to death. The bus driver fled the scene soon after the accident.
The body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.
Police have registered a case against the bus driver and started investigation.