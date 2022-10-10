- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Man Hit To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed in an accident near here on Monday.
Police said Muhammad Akraam was travelling on his motorcyclewhen a speeding van hit him.
Resultantly, he died on the spot while police started investigation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022
UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine
Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public
Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to generate additional energy via Thar-coal: Khurram Dastgir10 hours ago
-
Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public10 hours ago
-
42nd PARA Central meet concludes amid two new national records10 hours ago
-
President calls on political parties to resolve issues of economy, elections10 hours ago
-
ACE arrests PO10 hours ago
-
Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE10 hours ago
-
Coalition govt working on Thar coal, solarization projects: PM10 hours ago
-
Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar10 hours ago
-
HRCP calls for wider national debate on death penalty10 hours ago
-
Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioners' offices: Official ..10 hours ago
-
Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioners' offices: Official ..10 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.