- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Man Hit To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 11:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A 52-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train near Nishatabad railway crossing on Friday.
According to the Rescue-1122, the victim was identified as Muhammad Asgar of MuhalaMuneer Park, Bhaiwala.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand
Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest
Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 111,200 cusecs water54 seconds ago
-
Pakistan exports worth $161mln via Torkham in three months: Sarhadi58 seconds ago
-
Judicial magistrates fine two X-ray centres11 minutes ago
-
PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan26 minutes ago
-
PTI ask to avoid blaming others without evidence: Ihsan Afzal1 hour ago
-
Indian police arrest APHC leader in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi Joint Working Group discusses political, security situation in neighborhood2 hours ago
-
Marriyum says senior reporter Irfan Raza is completely fine12 hours ago
-
Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman hears public complaints12 hours ago
-
Long March to continue until announcement of general elections: Fawad12 hours ago
-
Employment opportunities right of every individual: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari12 hours ago
-
CM directs to form JIT on firing incident12 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.