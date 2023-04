SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed by a speeding tractor trolley near Chak No 123 SB in Atta Shaheed police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Sajid, 35, was travelling on his motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolleyhit and killed him.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.