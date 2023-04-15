- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Man Hit To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was hit to death by a train under the jurisdiction of Factory area police station on Saturday.
Police said Adnan, 32, was crossing railway tracks when a train hit him near Factoryarea.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets
Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors
POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks
LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight arrested, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Electricity load shedding continues in different areas of Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors14 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road31 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping reaches at climax across AJK51 minutes ago
-
Man allegedly commits suicide by jumping from roof2 hours ago
-
LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Two killed due to old enmity13 hours ago
-
PTI solely responsible for current constitutional crisis: Musadik13 hours ago
-
Asif asks KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 bln funds13 hours ago
-
PPP working to bring all political parties at negotiation table13 hours ago
-
70 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH13 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.