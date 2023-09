FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was hit to death by a speeding motorcycle near here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, 30-year-old Shoaib of Khanewal was walking alongside the road when he was hit by a speeding motorcycle near the Gatwala Park on the Sheikhupura Road. Consequently, he died on the spot.