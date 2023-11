SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A speeding tractor-trolley hit and killed a man near Bhabhra road in the jurisdiction

of Kot Momin police station on Thursday.

Police said Shahid Imran, 32, was heading towatds kot Momin on a motorcycle when

his bike collided with the speeding tractor-trolley near Qamer Colony.

As a result, he died on the spot.