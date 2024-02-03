Open Menu

Man Hit To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) A man was hit to death on University Road near Murabad Colony here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding motorcycle hit a passer-by when he was crossing the road. Consequently, he died on the spot due to head injuries.

The victim was identified as Shahid Iqbal, a resident of Khaliqabad.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities and registered a case against an unidentified accused.

