Man hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A man was hit to death on University Road near Murabad Colony, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding motorcycle hit a passer-by when he was crossing the road. Consequently, he died on the spot due to head injuries.

The victim was identified as Shahid Iqbal, a resident of Khaliqabad.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities and registered a case against an unidentified accused.