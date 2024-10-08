Open Menu

Man Hit To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

man hit to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle near here on Tuesday.

The speeding trailer collided with a rickshaw, killing Muneer Hussain on-the-spot.

The policemen of Sanawan Police Station reached the scene

and initiated investigation.

The trailer's driver fled away while the body was shifted to the DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Police Station Driver Vehicle Man

Recent Stories

vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

8 minutes ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

2 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

15 hours ago
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

15 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

15 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

16 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

16 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

16 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan