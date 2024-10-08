man hit to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle near here on Tuesday.

The speeding trailer collided with a rickshaw, killing Muneer Hussain on-the-spot.

The policemen of Sanawan Police Station reached the scene

and initiated investigation.

The trailer's driver fled away while the body was shifted to the DHQ hospital.