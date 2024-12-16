Open Menu

Man Hit To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Man hit to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Rafique, 70, of Munto Park, Jaranwala, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a rickshaw. Meanwhile, a dumper coming on the rear side crushed him under the wheels near The Seven Star Marriage Hall in tehsil Jaranwala. A rescue team moved the body to the police station.

Related Topics

Police Station Marriage Road Accident Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

8 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

9 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

9 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

10 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

10 minutes ago
 'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regiona ..

'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

10 minutes ago
 RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across mult ..

RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories

10 minutes ago
 Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in German ..

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany

10 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan