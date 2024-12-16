Man hit to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Rafique, 70, of Munto Park, Jaranwala, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a rickshaw. Meanwhile, a dumper coming on the rear side crushed him under the wheels near The Seven Star Marriage Hall in tehsil Jaranwala. A rescue team moved the body to the police station.