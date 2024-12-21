Open Menu

Man Hit To Death

Published December 21, 2024

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A road accident occurred near Ganjay Wali Pull in Khangarh, Muzaffargarh, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.

According to the details, the Rescue 1122 Control Room received a distress call at 3:53 PM reporting a collision between a trailer and a motorcycle. The caller stated that a man was severely injured on the scene.

Responding promptly, a Rescue 1122 team dispatched a vehicle, reaching the site within 8 minutes and 9 seconds, despite a 9-kilometer distance. Upon arrival, the team discovered a heartbreaking situation. A pedestrian, approximately 40 years old, was fatally struck by a trailer while crossing the road. The victim sustained a catastrophic head injury, leading to instant death.

The rescue personnel transported the body to the Rural Health Center in Khangarh. The victim's identity remains unknown.

