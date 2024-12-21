Man Hit To Death
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A road accident occurred near Ganjay Wali Pull in Khangarh, Muzaffargarh, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.
According to the details, the Rescue 1122 Control Room received a distress call at 3:53 PM reporting a collision between a trailer and a motorcycle. The caller stated that a man was severely injured on the scene.
Responding promptly, a Rescue 1122 team dispatched a vehicle, reaching the site within 8 minutes and 9 seconds, despite a 9-kilometer distance. Upon arrival, the team discovered a heartbreaking situation. A pedestrian, approximately 40 years old, was fatally struck by a trailer while crossing the road. The victim sustained a catastrophic head injury, leading to instant death.
The rescue personnel transported the body to the Rural Health Center in Khangarh. The victim's identity remains unknown.
