Man Hit To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A man was killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Faqeerwali Pulli here at Shahpurr on Saturday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the motorcyclist, identified as Aslam, died on-the-spot. The truck driver fled. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
