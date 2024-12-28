Man hit to death

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A man was killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Faqeerwali Pulli here at Shahpurr on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the motorcyclist, identified as Aslam, died on-the-spot. The truck driver fled. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.