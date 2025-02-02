Man hit to death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A pedestrian was killed when a speeding dumper truck hit him at Pul Wasil Chowk on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 , Arshad was walking on the roadside when a speeding dumper truck hit him. As a result, he died instantly, while the driver fled. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital. Police impounded the truck and started an investigation.