man hit to death

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A man was killed when a tractor-trolley was hit by a trailer on

Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road in Abbasnagar area.

The Rescue 1122 said the driver of a tractor-trolly sustained critical injuries

after a trailer hit him.

A medical team of the Rescue 1122 examined the victim who had succumbed to his

head injuries on the spot.

The body was handed over to the family while the police started investigation.