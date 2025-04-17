Man Hit To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A man was killed when a tractor-trolley was hit by a trailer on
Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road in Abbasnagar area.
The Rescue 1122 said the driver of a tractor-trolly sustained critical injuries
after a trailer hit him.
A medical team of the Rescue 1122 examined the victim who had succumbed to his
head injuries on the spot.
The body was handed over to the family while the police started investigation.
